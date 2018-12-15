Net interest margins of micro-finance institutions to face pressure: KPMG

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 1:41 PM

Net interest margins (NIMs) of micro-finance institutions (MFIs) would be under considerable pressure as competition rises in the sector, a study by KPMG has said.

Micro Finance Institutions, Net interest margins, KPMG, CAGR, small finance banks, life insurance sectorIn the last three years, MFI players have grown their disbursements at a CAGR of almost 50 per cent, it said, adding, the potential was available in relatively underpenetrated regions of the north, east and central parts.

Going forward, the need to evaluate the overall indebtedness of the borrower and households at the time of underwriting would be critical, given the exposure of this segment to multiple lending firms, the KPMG study noted. This will impact the operations (including wage costs) of the MFIs, which primarily rely on income declaration and residence proofs of the borrowers, it added.

