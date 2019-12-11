Nestle to revive bottled water growth as sales flatten; here’s what FMCG firm is planning

Nestle has announced energy-water drink and mineral-infused bottled waters among its new releases set for 2020 launch. (Representative image)

Amid falling bottled water sales, FMCG major Nestle is planning to revive the category by introducing new products to attract customers. Nestle has announced energy-water drink and mineral-infused bottled waters among its new releases set for 2020 launch, CNBC reported. “Customers are telling us that they’re kind of in an energy crisis, that they need a boost and are looking for help with hydration but sometimes water doesn’t cut it,” Yumi Clevenger-Lee, chief marketing officer of Nestle Waters North America, said in an interview, the news channel reported. The Swedish company sells bottled water under the brand name Nestle Pure Life and retails the product in over 40 countries. The company is also one of the world’s largest bottled water retailers, according to Nestle.

Nestle’s rival FMCG brands are also planning to foray into the caffeinated water business with Coca-Cola already having plans to launch AHA brand of sparkling water with caffeine. Nestle plans to launch its functional waters called Nestle Pure Life Plus in February 2020 and the same will be available in three varieties: magnesium, zinc and potassium. Unlike conventional sports drinks, the product will come without artificial sweeteners or sugar. “Most of the functional beverages today are either really plain, like alkaline water, or they go to the other end of the spectrum — very high sugar, the colours and all of these other things,” Yumi Clevenger-Lee said.

In India, various fast-moving consumer goods companies have their own bottled water brands. This includes Parle Group’s Bisleri and Vedica, Coca-Cola’s Kinley, PepsiCo’s Aquafina, Parle Agro’s Bailley, and Tata Global Beverages Ltd.’s Himalayan.

The bottled water category has been witnessing a decline with rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact from single-use plastics. Nestle’s bottled water business started from Pakistan in 1998 and the company scaled up the business to European countries later.