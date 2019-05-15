Nestle profit surges 9.2% to Rs 463 crore; brands like Maggi, Kitkat and Munch deliver strong performances

Fast-moving consumer goods major Nestl\u00e9 India, on Tuesday reported 9.2% y-o-y increase in its net profit at Rs 463.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31 2019 from Rs 424 crore in the year-ago quarter. Nestl\u00e9 which follows January to December financial year also announced plans to launch organic food products in the Milk Products and Nutrition category in the coming months. The maker of instant Maggi noodles reported 9% year-on-year increase in revenues to `3.003 crore in the quarter. Ebitda margins contracted by 80bps y-o-y to 24.50%, compared with 25.30% in Q1 CY18. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation) rose by 5.90% y-o-y to `737.6 crore, against `696.8 crore in Q1 CY18. Cost of materials consumed for the quarter increased 8.29% to `12.086.7 crore from `11,160.6 crore in Q1CY18. \u201cWe have continued on the track of volume-led growth with our brands like Maggi, Kitkat and Nestl\u00e9 Munch delivering strong performances. The market momentum remained strong while the input costs have witnessed hardening,\u201d Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestl\u00e9 India, said. Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at `10,214.70, down 0.99% on the BSE.