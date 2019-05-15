Nestle profit surges 9.2% to Rs 463 crore; brands like Maggi, Kitkat and Munch deliver strong performances

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 12:27:29 AM

Fast-moving consumer goods major Nestlé India, on Tuesday reported 9.2% y-o-y increase in its net profit at Rs 463.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31 2019 from Rs 424 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Nestlé profit surges 9.2% to Rs 463 crNestlé profit surges 9.2% to Rs 463 cr

Fast-moving consumer goods major Nestlé India, on Tuesday reported 9.2% y-o-y increase in its net profit at Rs 463.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31 2019 from Rs 424 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Nestlé which follows January to December financial year also announced plans to launch organic food products in the Milk Products and Nutrition category in the coming months.

The maker of instant Maggi noodles reported 9% year-on-year increase in revenues to `3.003 crore in the quarter. Ebitda margins contracted by 80bps y-o-y to 24.50%, compared with 25.30% in Q1 CY18. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation) rose by 5.90% y-o-y to `737.6 crore, against `696.8 crore in Q1 CY18.

Cost of materials consumed for the quarter increased 8.29% to `12.086.7 crore from `11,160.6 crore in Q1CY18.

“We have continued on the track of volume-led growth with our brands like Maggi, Kitkat and Nestlé Munch delivering strong performances. The market momentum remained strong while the input costs have witnessed hardening,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at `10,214.70, down 0.99% on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Nestle profit surges 9.2% to Rs 463 crore; brands like Maggi, Kitkat and Munch deliver strong performances
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition