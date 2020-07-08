Nestle India to focus on its ‘strengths’; chocolates, milk, coffee, other core items may expand

Nestle India continues to witness demand for most of its products and its focus in the immediate period is to make sure that its products are available to consumers.

Maggi and Munch-maker Nestle India will focus on its milk, coffee, chocolates and other core categories as the company anticipates further opportunities in these segments. In fact, the Indian arm of Swiss FMCG major Nestle will explore growth and expansion in categories such as food and nutrition, beverages, confectionery etc. “These are all areas where the company has core competence and strength and will continue to work on the product offerings catering to such needs,” Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India said during the company’s AGM held recently, PTI reported. Nestle, which sells Nescafe brand of coffee, said that it expects to do well in the coffee products and finding growth opportunities there.

“The company will focus on the core categories it operates in which is ‘milks and nutrition’, ‘prepared dishes and cooking aids’, ‘chocolates and confectionery’, and of course, ‘coffee and beverages’,” Suresh Narayanan said. The coronavirus crisis is also going to shape consumer choices which are likely to gear towards products which are trustworthy, have quality, provide better nutrition and better immunity for the family, he added. Nestle is not the only FMCG company which anticipates a shift towards branded, reliable products. Dairy major Amul has also recently said that the customers will gravitate towards branded and packaged products, he said in an interview to ET Now on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, FMCG companies have started to inch towards normalcy in production after a long disruption amid nationwide lockdown. Nestle India is working at over 90% of its capacity. Companies across sectors had witnessed a major supply-chain disruption which also led to scarcity of branded products in many areas. However, the government eased restrictions in June to revive the economy, post which, many companies have resumed operations.