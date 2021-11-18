Neeyamo opens second office at Madurai, plans to set up 20 RDCs

The company is also looking to establish remote development centres (RDCs) in 20 cities across India. (Representative image)

Chennai-based Neeyamo, a provider of technology-driven global payroll and HR solutions, has set up a second office at Madurai in Tamil Nadu with a capacity of 1,600 seats as part of its expansion plan. The existing centre at Elcot region of Madurai has 1,000 seats, and the company is looking to ramp up its headcount in the region by 1,200 in the year ahead.

Neeyamo has around 3,000 employees covering 190 plus countries and serves over 350 customers worldwide. The team based out of Madurai primarily works on developing of payroll, time & absence and comprises technology specialists, implementation experts, compliance experts and customer support executives to support their global clients.

Neeyamo increased its employee count from 1,500 to 3,000 during the pandemic time, 80% of which is in smaller cities including Madurai, Thanjavur, Nagpur, Belgaum, and Aurangabad.

Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO of Neeyamo, said: “We are creating world-class products from Madurai, which is proof of the talent pool available in the region.”