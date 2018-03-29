Neeta Chem plea: NCLT order reversed

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reversed an order of the Hyderabad bench of the tribunal, which had not allowed Neeta Chemicals’ application for bankruptcy.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reversed an order of the Hyderabad bench of the tribunal, which had not allowed Neeta Chemicals’ application for bankruptcy. In an order on August 14, the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed the petition with a cost of Rs 10 lakh to be paid to State Bank of India/financial creditor on or before August 31, 2017. Reversing the order, the NCLAT said it is not the “case of the financial creditor (State Bank of India) that a winding up proceeding under the Companies Act or liquidation proceeding under the I&B Code has been initiated against the corporate debtor. Therefore, the ‘Corporate Applicant’ is eligible to file application under Section 10 of the ‘I&B Code’, if there is a debt and default,” it said.

Further, the NCLAT said the “adjudicating authority has noticed the extraneous factors unrelated to the resolution process not required to be disclosed in terms of Section 10 or Form 6, we hold that the adjudicating authority erred in rejecting the application on the ground of suppression of facts”. The appellate authority also said the tribunal has also not held that the application has been filed by the corporate applicant “fraudulently” or “with malicious intent” for any purpose other than for the resolution process or liquidation or that the voluntary liquidation proceedings have been initiated with the intent to defraud any person.

“In the absence of any such grounds recorded by the adjudicating authority, the impugned order cannot be upheld,” the NCLAT order said. The company had availed of loans in 2009-10, secured through mortgage by deposit of title deeds or registered mortgage. The loans were classified as NPAs on December 26, 2013 and SARFASEI proceedings were initiated, which are in advanced stages of e-auction. Last year, the company had moved the NCLT with its application for bankruptcy.