Need to focus on environment, clean energy: Heavy Industries Minister

BHEL can play an important role in clean energy initiative

Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said there is a collective responsibility to focus on the environment and strengthen the nation in the area of clean energy.

Speaking at an award function of state-run BHEL, the minister also appreciated its contributions in developing non-conventional sources of energy, a company statement said.

“In addition to national security, it is our responsibility to focus on the environment and strengthen ourselves in the area of clean energy,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) celebrated its annual Utkrishthta Utsav, where ‘Excel Awards’ were conferred on meritorious employees.

Pandey was the chief guest and presented the awards. BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, directors on the board and other senior company officials were present on the occasion.

All the manufacturing units, divisions and offices of the company were connected live to the event through video conferencing.

Pandey gave away Excel Awards to 12 teams comprising 65 employees (including 3 women) from various units of BHEL.

He further said the Prime Minister has outlined strengthening of five pillars under ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’—economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand.

BHEL can play an important role in this initiative, Pandy added.

The minister also lauded BHEL’s achievements towards realising the ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ mission of the Prime Minister aimed at enhancing international relations and exports.