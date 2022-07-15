Need advanced tech, innovative agronomy to enhance cotton productivity: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the need to introduce “advanced technologies and innovative agronomy” to enhance the productivity of cotton.

Addressing an interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group in Mumbai on Thursday, the textile minister said supply of good quality seeds is the vital necessity for improving productivity of cotton.

He also called for focus on ways to enhance productivity of cotton with specific outcome-oriented actions from all stakeholders including the government, research institutes and the industry.

For delivery-based contract and open position limits on commodity exchange MCX, Goyal directed his ministry, textile commissioner, CCI and TAG to engage with MCX/SEBI and find structured solutions on contract front.

Any possibilities of manipulations on price front to the disadvantage of cotton textile value chain have to be contained, the minister said.

Goyal, on the suggestions of the industry, directed the textile commissioner that the penal provisions under the relevant sections of Collection of Statistics Act be invoked for compliance to ensure accuracy of statistics across the value chain.

The action may begin with the ginning segment immediately, he said.

He asked the textile commissioner to utilise services of CCI personnel for data collection from ginning segment under Collection of Statistics Act.

On suggestions to evolve yarn national index, Goyal directed to examine its objectivity, feasibility and reliability for industry.

He asked the Cotton Corporation of India to lend agricultural extension services in cooperation with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to farmers through its network of branches all over India.

Textile value chain needs to strengthen traceability technologies and testing facilities in the country, the minister said.

While deliberating on the approaches for use of coloured fertilizer bags to avoid contamination in cotton, Goyal asked the Textile Advisory Group to address the long pending issue on priority with a solution without leading to cost escalation.