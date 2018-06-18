NDMC reschedules Taj Man Singh hotel’s e-auction

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday rescheduled the e-auction of the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to July 18 for a license period of 33 years.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday rescheduled the e-auction of the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to July 18 for a license period of 33 years. The last date for submission of the bid is July 9.

The earlier e-auction date, scheduled for June 19, was declared null and void. “Less than three bids have been received for the property,” the NDMC said in a notice. At least three Technically Qualified Bidders are required for the e-auction process.

The hotel with 292 luxurious rooms and suites is situated in the heart of the national capital.