​​​
  3. NDMC reschedules Taj Man Singh hotel’s e-auction

NDMC reschedules Taj Man Singh hotel’s e-auction

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday rescheduled the e-auction of the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to July 18 for a license period of 33 years

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2018 6:01 PM

 

New Delhi Municipal Council, e-auction, five-star Taj Man Singh hotel, date, NDMC, Technically Qualified Bidders The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday rescheduled the e-auction of the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to July 18 for a license period of 33 years.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday rescheduled the e-auction of the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to July 18 for a license period of 33 years. The last date for submission of the bid is July 9.

The earlier e-auction date, scheduled for June 19, was declared null and void. “Less than three bids have been received for the property,” the NDMC said in a notice. At least three Technically Qualified Bidders are required for the e-auction process.

The hotel with 292 luxurious rooms and suites is situated in the heart of the national capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top