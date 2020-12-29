  • MORE MARKET STATS

NCOME secures Rs 3.6 cr funding led by Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, PointOne Capital, LetsVenture

By: |
December 29, 2020 3:12 PM

NCOME leverages technology to streamline conventional processes through online KYCs and digital escrow account openings.

investmentThe idea-phase accelerator fund, 9Unicorns, also participated in the Rs 3.6 crore funding round, along with angel investment firm LetsVenture and other investors.

NCOME, an Escrow-as-a-Service platform, has secured Rs 3.6 crore funding led by Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, PointOne Capital and LetsVenture, according to a statement. NCOME offers enterprise and individual customers with fast, secure, and low-cost digital escrow service, the company said in a statement.

“Venture Catalysts…and PointOne Capital have led a pre-seed investment in NCOME, the country’s first Escrow-as-a-Service platform,” the statement said.

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder & President ? Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns said, fintech is one of the most promising and exciting sectors in India and played a major role in keeping the economy ticking during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“NCOME represents the next phase of the industry’s exponential growth trajectory and is addressing a massive market white space with its unique service offering,” Sharma said.

Commenting on the investment, Vineet K Singh, co-founder of NCOME, said, “We are overwhelmed by the response that we’ve got from investors during these times. Escrow-as-a-Service is a huge, under-served opportunity and we feel privileged to be the amongst the first movers in this space.”

