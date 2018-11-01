NCLT hearing: IL&FS board says solution possible in next 60-90 days

It indicated the possibility of some early outcomes and part resolutions in the next 60-90 days after consent of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

By Bhavik Nair and Mitali Salian

The new board of the troubled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday said it would work towards the final resolution, in stages and parts, over the next six-nine months. It indicated the possibility of some early outcomes and part resolutions in the next 60-90 days after consent of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In a presentation to the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, it identified the primary and core problem of the IL&FS Group as excessive leverage, without commensurate asset values or cash flows, from the perspective of both timing and quantum.

The board said the final resolution will inevitably involve substantial deleveraging from the current levels, notwithstanding the various challenges.

Such deleveraging, it noted, will necessarily need to be achieved in an orderly manner, considering the scale and complexity of IL&FS Group. Else, there could be dire impact on the values of the company or assets especially at the level of certain key verticals, it cautioned.

The board has not zeroed in on any specific plan or approach at this stage. It said various options would be considered — group resolution or part resolution of business verticals and assets. It merely outlined the direction and approach before the NCLT, which fixed the next date of hearing on December 3.

Should a resolution be considered at the group level, it would involve significant capital infusion from credible and financially strong investors. This would necessitate a condition that such investors along with the board engage with the creditors such that it will lead to a final resolution on a group-wide basis.

In this case there would be continuity of many of the entities, and for many employees, and may potentially reduce the complexity of engagements with multiple stakeholders. The board indicated buyer or investor interest for specific verticals was more likely, given that focused participants exist for different asset classes in India. For instance, a number of private equity and strategic players have significant focused interests in roads, renewables, real estate and thermal power, it pointed out. Such an approach may be less complex than group-level resolution, given the potential inter-linkages within the same vertical.

With regard to asset-level resolution, it has said it would involve asset-by-asset solution explored through various methods. According to it, this option compares well on asset level value maximisation and stakeholder engagement as majority of the loan liabilities exist at operating asset level. However, this option may require liquidation of some businesses or assets that find no meaningful offers from buyers or are significantly unviable. Therefore, the board has said that a thoughtful design of the resolution plan(s) needs to be explored to combine the advantages of the above options and minimise the disadvantages.