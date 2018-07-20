NCLT clears JK Paper’s resolution plan to revive Sirpur Paper Mills

The Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan submitted by JK Paper for reviving Sirpur Paper Mills.

The Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plan submitted by JK Paper for reviving Sirpur Paper Mills. Following the order, the company is hopeful of reopening in a week’s time. As per the resolution plan, the revival covers a total outlay of Rs 782 crore, including settlement of dues of about Rs 371 crore against a claim of Rs 673 crore, and investment of about Rs 400 crore towards revival and capacity augmentation.

The five-member committee of creditors (CoC) led by IDBI Bank having Rs 533.38 crore of outstanding dues had approved the resolution plan submitted by JK Paper. The other lenders in the committee include State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Syndicate Bank. To recall, the Telangana government issued an order with tailor-made concessions which usually apply for mega projects to JK Paper for reviving the ailing Sirpur Paper Mills at Kagaznagar town in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

“Reopening of the oldest paper manufacturing units in the country is one of the high priority focus for the state government,” KT Rama Rao, minister for IT and industries department, had recently said. It is also learnt that JK Paper has also sought additional land for nursery plantation as well. Rao stated that the government has made multiple attempts to revive Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM) in the last three years. He mentioned that representatives from the state government had visited Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities and held talks with various companies for the revival of the paper mills. Once revived, the paper mill will generate 1,200 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities in the region.