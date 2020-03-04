NCLT clears ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan for OSPIL

NCLT had in May 14, 2019 admitted an insolvency petition against OSPIL. (Reuters)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan for Odisha Slurry Pipeline Infrastructure (OSPIL). The 153-km pipeline connects ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India’s iron ore beneficiation plant in Dabuna to its pellet plant in Paradip in the state of Odisha.

“The resolution plan submitted by ArcelorMittal India, the resolution applicant, approved by 100% voting in the 8th committee of creditors’ meeting held on December 12, 2019 is approved. Accordingly, the same shall be binding on the corporate debtor, its employees, creditors, including central government, any state governments or any legal authority, guarantors and other stakeholders,” the Cuttack bench of the NCLT said in its order.

“Following the approval by NCLT, we now look forward to completing the formalities that will see ownership of the asset transferred to AM/NS India, ” ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

NCLT had in May 14, 2019 admitted an insolvency petition against OSPIL. The resolution professional issued expression of interest (EoI) on July 24. The last date for submission of bids was August 19. ArcelorMittal and Thriveni Earthmovers submitted bids. The committee of creditors (CoC) on December 6, 2019 approved ArcelorMittal’s bid voting 100% in favour.

Partnering with Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal recently took over Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore.