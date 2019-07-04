NCLT clears Airtel fibre business demerger

It must be mentioned that Vodafone Idea, too, has got NCLT approval to hive off its fibre assets into a separate entity named Vodafone Towers.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the scheme of demerger, as part of which Bharti Airtel has transferred its optical fibre cable (OFC) business into a separate subsidiary named Telesonic Networks Ltd.

The shareholders and creditors of Airtel had earlier approved the demerger proposal. As part of the scheme of arrangement, Airtel shall transfer its OFC business for a lump sum cash consideration of Rs 4,564.70 crore.

Telesonic will have the option to arrange the funds through internal accruals, external borrowings, loans or proceeds from issuance of equity shares. “However, the overall consideration shall in no event exceed Rs 5,650 crore,” the company had said.

The optical fibre business of Bharti Airtel includes both underground and overground fibres.

It must be mentioned that Vodafone Idea, too, has got NCLT approval to hive off its fibre assets into a separate entity named Vodafone Towers. Airtel had also asked Vodafone Idea to combine their fibre assets with the new entity in order to achieve capacity.

“We will have our fibre company in place and in that we have invited Vodafone to come and join. The invitation is on the same lines of Indus Towers where Vodafone and Idea Cellular have stakes. Currently, Telesonic is a subsidiary of Airtel and if Vodafone wants to come, there will be a new structure,” Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said a few months ago.

Airtel has around 2.46-lakh route kilometre fibre assets and in case both the companies decide to form a joint venture, it will give tough competition to Reliance Jio, which has fibre to the tune of 3 lakh route kilometre. As per estimates, Vodafone Idea has around 1.56 lakh route kilometre of fibre assets. In its affidavit submitted to NCLT, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mentioned dues of Rs 42,711.45 crore in respect of Bharti Airtel on provisional basis. The dues comprise of licence fee (LF) demand of Rs 20,103.07 crore, spectrum usage charges (SUC) of Rs 85,35.13 crore, one time spectrum charges (OTSC) demand of Rs 8,414 crore and deferred payments for spectrum acquired through auction of Rs 5,659.25 crore.

“The demand towards LF, SUC, OTSC are sub-judice and hence not enforceable at this stage. However, these demands will become payable depending on the outcome of decision of such litigations,” the order said.

Airtel has given an undertaking that it shall continue to be responsible for such demands and shall pay all dues to DoT if such demands become payable after adjudication by the various courts. The company also submitted that the dues pertain to telecom services licences and in respect of OFC business, there are no dues.