NCLT asks Sebi to conclude probe into ITC, LIC allegations against Leela

By: |
Mumbai | Published: May 28, 2019 8:20:41 PM

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Tuesday directed market regulator Sebi to conclude its probe into allegations against Hotel Leelaventure by the company's two minority shareholders ITC and LIC.

As per the information available with the bourses, ITC holds 7.92 per cent stake in Hotel Leelaventure as of the December 2018 quarter.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Tuesday directed market regulator Sebi to conclude its probe into allegations against Hotel Leelaventure by the company’s two minority shareholders ITC and LIC.

The NCLT’s Mumbai bench comprising V P Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy said the regulator should conclude its examination on the matter before the next date of hearing, on July 8.

Earlier in April, ITC had sought a waiver of the 10 per cent minimum shareholding requirement to file a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement against the hotel management and its lender JM Financial ARC and also to prevent the premium hotel chain from going ahead with the ongoing sale to Canadian fund house
Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore that was announced in March.

“We were suppressed of our rights as a shareholder. The postal ballot notice has not addressed many issues. It is a classic case of majority acting against minority shareholders using oppressive means, as they own 73 per cent.

“We want protection for our shareholding so that the promoters cannot get away with a fraudulent deal,” the ITC counsel had told the tribunal.

He noted that in 2017, JM Financial ARC bought the debt of Hotel Leela from banks and got 26 per cent shareholding after converting the debt into equity. This led to the dilution of ITC’s shareholding to below 10 per cent, J Khambatta argued.

As per the information available with the bourses, ITC holds 7.92 per cent stake in Hotel Leelaventure as of the December 2018 quarter.

Under Section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, a minimum shareholding of 10 per cent is required to file such cases.

The tribunal had issued notices JM Financial and Hotel Leelaventure to reply within three weeks and file rejoinders in two weeks thereafter.

ITC said all major hotels of Hotel Leelaventure are being sold off excluding the flagship Mumbai property, which is facing a legal battle with the Airports Authority over land lease, and also a land parcel in Hyderabad, which the hotel group is developing with Prestige Developers.

Under the deal with Brookfield, the Leela promoters will get over Rs 300 crore from the buyer under royalty and management consultancy agreements for the next five years.

“We are seeking deal details or the valuation report but the company is not co-operating,” the ITC counsel had added.

The Securities and Exchange Board in a letter to Hotel Leelaventure had said it has received representations from ITC apart from Life Insurance Corporation.

Earlier on March 18, Brookfield had agreed to acquire four hotels in New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Udaipur, and a land parcel in Agra from Hotel Leelaventure for Rs 3,950 crore. The deal is yet to go through. The flagship Mumbai property is not part of the deal and together these five hotels have over 1,400 rooms.

JM Financial ARC had filed insolvency application against the Mumbai-based hotel chain in January, which owes around Rs 5,900 crore to lenders.

The Brookfield-Leela deal will also entail buying the Leela brand, existing and all its upcoming management contracts apart from absorbing the employees of these four hotels being taken over by the Canadian fund.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NCLT asks Sebi to conclude probe into ITC, LIC allegations against Leela
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition