NCLT asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to reply to MCA allegations

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday asked the Delhi Gymkhana Club to reply to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’s (MCA’s) allegation by May 8. It has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 13.

Alleging that the club was being run in a manner which is oppressive and prejudicial to public interests, the MCA moved a plea, under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, seeking to takeover the management of the club. The MCA also demanded that no new member should be inducted into it during the pendency of the appeal.

“Our lawyers attended the NCLT proceedings on Friday through video conferencing. A relief was given to us to prepare the case till May 13,” said the club’s president Lt Gen Dewan Rabindranath Soni, PVSM, VSM (Retd).

Soni said the club needed time to respond to the MCA plea since it got a copy of MCA’s petition through e-mail only on April 22. The petition has over 5,000 pages in 20 volumes.

A senior MCA official said the NCLT had also asked the club to submit any rejoinder to its reply by May 11.

Delhi Gymkhana Club is one of the oldest clubs in India.