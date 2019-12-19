NCLAT slams NCLT for glorifying one party in Tata-Mistry case

The two-member NCLAT bench delivered its judgement on the Tata-Mistry matter

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday came down heavily on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for profusely glorifying one party (read, the Tatas) in its July 9, 2018 order that dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s appeal against his ouster as the chairman of Tata Sons.

“The tribunal in its opening paragraphs was not required to highlight the products of Tata Sons nor was required to appreciate the activities before deciding the case on merit. Sometime, such observations or appreciation in favour one or the other party creates a wrong impression in the mind of the other party,” the two-member NCLAT bench said while delivering its judgement on the Tata-Mistry matter.

The tribunal, it said, was required to appreciate the merits and demerits of the case and should desist from highlighting the merits of a product or virtues of a party or appreciating any action taken by a party to a case.

The fourth paragraph of the NCLT’s 368-page order read: “Companies come and go just as men come and go, but on Indian soil, a few companies have survived these many long years. Out of them, Tata is again unique for having its promoter shareholders (now Tata Trusts) been spending all its might solely for the benevolence of the society, I don’t compare this empire with any other empire, because empires come and go, but this company, despite problems like this, remains survived till date, I wish and hope it will further grow because growth of it is also the growth of this nation”.

The NCLAT highlighted 11 paragraphs from the NCLT order and ordered them to be expunged.

One such para reads: “It appears that the petitioners and Cyrus, because of the heart burn they had for Cyrus being removed as executive chairman of the company, they tried to streamroller all these business decisions upon Tata as mismanagement of the affairs causing prejudice to the company, so as to bully the answering respondents by using section 241 as a device”.

And this: “His removal, who is taken as employee will not make any difference to the shareholders or the company. Therefore, unless an action is vitiated by fraud, it will not become a fraud or unfairness. This clause of prejudice will be only in respect of either the economic interest of the petitioners or the economic interest of the company. Here, personal emotions or personal egos will not have any place to attribute it as a grievance under section 241”.