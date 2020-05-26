NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on making MCA party in IBC matters

Following the NCLT’s order, the government challenged it in the NCLAT and got a stay from the tribunal in December.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has quashed the November 22 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that sought to implead the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) through its secretary a party respondent in all cases related to the The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The NCLT had said making MCA a party would ensure that authentic record is made available by officers of the MCA for proper appreciation of the matters. It had also said the order would be applicable throughout the country to all the NCLT benches.

The three-member NCLAT bench, adjudicating on the MCA’s objection, said the NCLT order to “implead the secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs as party respondent in all cases of I&B Code is nothing but beyond the power of the tribunal and it tantamounts to imposition of a new rule in a compelling fashion. In short, the impugned order making it applicable throughout the country to all the benches of the NCLT is untenable one, and the said order suffers from material irregularity and patent illegality in the eye of Law.”

“As a logical corollary, this tribunal sets aside the impugned order. Consequently, the present appeal succeeds,” the NCLAT order, pronounced on May 22, said.

Reacting to the NCLAT order, Richa Roy, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “Although the MCA has been central in the implementation of the IBC, their being a party to every single IBC fillings is not only excessive but perhaps counterproductive. The NCLAT order is, therefore, a welcome decision that reaffirms the correct position.”