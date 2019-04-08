NCLAT seeks details about four IL&FS group entities

By: | Updated: April 8, 2019 10:11 PM

The NCLAT also made clear that it has not stopped IL&FS and its group entities from going for resolution process.

NCLAT, IL&FS group entities, Moradabad Bareily Expressway, IL&FS companiesUnder its resolution plan, the government has categorised IL&FS group entities into green, amber and red categories based on their respective financial positions.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Monday directed debt-ridden IL&FS to submit information over investment made by pension and provident funds in its four group firms, and also sought details of financial liabilities of those entities. These four ‘amber’ companies are — Hazribagh Ranchi Expressway, Jharkhand Road Project Implementation Company, Moradabad Bareily Expressway and West Gujarat Expressway.

The NCLAT also made clear that it has not stopped IL&FS and its group entities from going for resolution process. During the proceedings of the appellate tribunal, a two-member bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya observed that the money invested by pension fund, and provident fund in the IL&FS companies should be released first.

“Provident fund and pension fund have nothing to do with this, this is not your money, it is related to the employees. “We want that it should be released first,” the bench said. The NCLAT had directed 4 out of 13 amber entities to prepare charts, and held that the remaining 9 firms will also try to prepare charts by the next date of hearing, which is April 16. Earlier on March 29, the NCLAT had sought financial details about 13 entities of IL&FS group that have been classified under the ‘amber’ category.

Under its resolution plan, the government has categorised IL&FS group entities into green, amber and red categories based on their respective financial positions. Entities classified as ‘green’ are those which continue to meet their payment obligations, while ‘amber’ category firms can meet only operational payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors. Those falling in the ‘red’ category are the entities which cannot meet their payment obligations towards even senior secured financial creditors.

Earlier, the corporate affairs ministry submitted the debt resolution plan for IL&FS. The entire resolution process is based on the principles enunciated in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, as per the ministry. During the previous hearing on March 19, IL&FS had informed the NCLAT that the number of ‘green’ companies has increased to 50 from 21. The number of ‘amber’ entities also increased to 13 from 10.

Stock Market

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
