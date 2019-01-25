NCLAT reserves order on plea against CCI nod to Walmart-Flipkart deal

By: | Updated: January 25, 2019 8:27 PM

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya concluded its hearing on Thursday after taking note of submissions made by both sides. "Hearing concluded. Judgment Reserved," said the NCLAT.

NCLAT, Walmart Flipkart deal, CCI, Indian ecommerce major, walmart business modelOn August 18, Walmart had informed that it has completed deal with Flipkart and holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-commerce major.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its judgement over the petition filed by traders’ body CAIT against fair trade regulator CCI’s nod to Walmart’s USD 16-billion acquisition of Flipkart. A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya concluded its hearing on Thursday after taking note of submissions made by both sides. “Hearing concluded. Judgment Reserved,” said the NCLAT.

However, the bench said: “It will be open to the parties to file short written submission, not more than three pages, by January 29, 2019.” In August 2018, CAIT had filed a petition in the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), asking for the reversal of the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

Also read|  Etihad hires turnaround expert Alvarez & Marsal as it weighs Jet Airways bailout

On August 18, Walmart had informed that it has completed deal with Flipkart and holds 77 per cent stake in the Indian e-commerce major. Earlier on September 6, the NCLAT, which is also an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI), had asked Wal-Mart International Holdings Inc to file a reply before it explaining way of doing business in India. CAIT was also asked to file its understanding over the Walmart’s business model in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NCLAT reserves order on plea against CCI nod to Walmart-Flipkart deal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition