NCLAT rejects I-T plea against Reliance Jio demerger

On April 2, Reliance Jio said that it has transferred control of its fibre and mobile tower units to two infrastructure investment trusts set up by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL).

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the petition of the income tax department raising objection over the approval granted by the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to Reliance Jio to hive off its fibre and tower business into two separate units.

“Mere fact that a scheme may result in reduction of tax liability does not furnish a basis for challenging the validity of the same… we are not inclined to interfere with the scheme of arrangement as approved by the tribunal,” the NCLAT said in its order while dismissing the appeal of the income tax department.

The NCLT had earlier this year granted permission to the composite scheme of arrangement, through which two companies were proposed to be demerged — Jio Digital Fibre and Reliance Jio Infratel.

This was opposed by the I-T department, which had challenged it before the NCLAT. The contention of the I-T department was that by scheme of arrangement, the transferor company Reliance Jio Infocomm has sought to convert the redeemable preference shares into loans. According to it, conversion of equity into debt is not only contrary to the well settled principles of the company law but also reduces the profitability or the net total income of the transferor company, causing a huge loss of revenue to the income tax department.

“There are two consequences of such conversion of preference shares into loan. Firstly, the shareholders who are now creditors can seek payment of the loan irrespective of whether there are accumulated profits or not and secondly, the company would be liable to pay interest on the loans to its creditors, which it otherwise would not have had to do to its shareholder,” the I-T department had contended in its objections.

It had said that the proposed scheme does not identify the interest rate payable on the loan which will be a charge on the profits of the company ie Reliance Jio Infratel. Even if a rate of interest of 10% is considered this would amount to interest of Rs 782 crore per annum which would reduce the profitability of the company as this interest would reduce its tax by Rs 258 crore each year, clearly resulting into tax evasion. “Payment of interest on such huge amount of loan would lead to reducing the total income of the company in an artificial manner which is not permissible in law,” the I-T department had said.

“Without going to the record and without placing any evidence or substantiate the allegation by appearing before the tribunal, it was not open to the I-T department to hold that the composite scheme of arrangement amongst the petitioner companies and their respective shareholders and creditors is giving undue favour to the shareholders of the company and also the overall scheme of arrangement results into tax avoidance,” the NCLAT noted in its order.

Reliance Jio had submitted that it previously had separate units housing its optic fiber and tower infrastructure undertakings. Each of these units had distinct assets and liabilities and were involved in separate business.

On April 2, Reliance Jio said that it has transferred control of its fibre and mobile tower units to two infrastructure investment trusts set up by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings (RIIHL).

The optical fibre cable infrastructure unit, Jio Digital Fibre (JDFPL) has allocated shares worth Rs 500 crore to Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) on March 31, 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

Also, mobile tower unit Reliance Jio Infratel Private (RJIPL) has allocated shares worth Rs 200 crore to RJIL, it added.

Both trusts have been set up by RIIHL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL as sponsor, and have been granted certificate of registration as infrastructure investment trust by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).