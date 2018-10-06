NCLAT order stayed; SC asks cement cos to pay 10% of Rs 6,300-cr penalty

Challenging the NCLAT’s July 25 order, the cement companies told the apex court that there was no sufficient strong evidence of the existence of a cartel.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)’s order that had upheld the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) verdict imposing Rs 6,300-crore penalty on 11 cement companies over alleged cartelisation and asked them to deposit 10% of the amount.

A Bench headed by Justice RF Nariman stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)’s July 25 order, which upheld the CCI’s August 2016 order that had slapped around Rs 6,300 crore in penalties on 11 cement manufacturers, including UltraTech Cement, ACC, Ambuja Cement, Ramco Cements and JK Cement, as well as industry body Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA), for indulging in cartelisation. The CCI had imposed the highest penalty of Rs 1,175.49 crore on Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech.

This was challenged by the cement makers before the Competition Appellate Tribunal, the previous appellate body, which had on November 22 stayed the CCI’s direction to pay 10% of the penalty within a month of the order. The CCI had ruled that the cement companies used the platform provided by the Cement Manufacturers Association and shared details relating to prices, capacity utilisation, production and dispatch and thereby restricted production and supplies in the market.

“The tribunal erroneously accepted as an indicator of cartelisation that production fell drastically in all cases in November 2010-11 while that was not the case in November 2009-10. In arriving at this finding, the tribunal abandoned the regional analysis, and instead, identified 7 states in different regions of India, and analysed data based on which no pattern emerges and ignored its submission that decreasing production is a phenomenon which depends on forecasting demand,” Ambuja Cements said in its appeal.

According to the company, the allegation of cartelisation was based on data from 2007 onwards, the period was characterised by a range of increasing and decreasing dispatches for all the cement manufacturers. “A mere fall in dispatches is not sufficient evidence of an anti-competitive conduct; there would be a case for investigation if there was a uniform fall in dispatches accompanied by a uniform increase in price, which was not the case here,” it said.

The CCI had held the companies guilty of violating the Competition Act 2002 by acting in concert to fix cement prices as well as limit and control the production and supply in the market. The order had come on a complaint by the Builders Association of India.