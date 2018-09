The matter is being mentioned for early hearing on Tuesday morning.

ArcelorMittal on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order that asked it to first clear dues of Rs 7,000 crore of firms it was previously associated with by September 11 to be eligible to bid for bankrupt Essar Steel, reports Indu Bhan in New Delhi. It said in its petition that the NCLAT has applied different yardsticks for different bidders.

The matter is being mentioned for early hearing on Tuesday morning. The tribunal had approved rival Numetal’s second bid.