NCLAT fixes Feb 15-17 dates for Google plea against CCI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will take up US tech giant Google’s appeal against an order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) between February 15 and 17.

A bench comprising NCLAT chairperson Ashok Bhushan and member (technical) Alok Srivastava on Monday fixed the date for the hearing. The same bench will hear the case. The appellate tribunal will also try and dispose of the case during the three-day period.

The bench has also directed all parties to make their submissions by February 13.

This follows the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month, in which the SC declined to stay the CCI order but asked the NCLAT to decide on Google’s appeal by March 31. It had also extended the timeline for compliance of the CCI order by one week to January 26.

Google had then filed a plea with NCLAT in December to expedite the hearing.

Previously, the NCLAT had declined to give an interim stay on the CCI’s order and had directed the tech giant to deposit 10% of the `1,337 crore penalty. Google had then approached the Supreme Court on the issue.

The CCI, in its order dated October 20, 2022, had imposed the monetary penalty on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and had issued a cease and desist order against Google from indulging in anti-competitive practices. It had also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline with a list of 10 indicative measures to be followed.

Google had on January 25 said it would update its Android and Google Play in India in line with the CCI directives.