NCLAT declines plea of Essar Steel operational creditor

A day after National Company Law Tribunal’s Ahmedabad bench rejected Essar Steel promoters bid to regain the bankrupt steel firm, one operational creditor Kamaljeet Singh Ahluwalia on Wednesday moved National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) requesting it to direct the adjudicating authority to hear his plea ahead of finalising on ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan.

The two-member NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, did not entertain the plea and said that there could be no hearing on the issue before it till the time NCLT decides on the Essar Steel resolution. It said the appeal could be listed on February 4. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was also present in the court room on behalf of ArcelorMittal, said such move by the operational creditor was ‘to derail the (resolution) process’.

On January 23, NCLAT asked NCLT’s Ahmedabad bench to pass an order by January 31 on Essar Steel’s resolution plan. It also said that if the NCLT bench failed to pass any order by that day, it would pass an order on the next date of hearing, slated on February 4.

Against his claim of Rs 41.14 crore from Essar Steel, Ahluwalia’s admitted amount is Rs 25.92 crore, as per the operational creditors’ list shown in the Essar Steel website.

“Operational creditors should not go and cry in the street. Otherwise, we will have to look into the matter,” the NCLAT bench observed, adding that any successful resolution applicant should not ‘kill them’. The bench said that the interest of the Essar Steel’s operational creditors would be protected in the same fashion as it was ordered in the Binani Cement matter.

Approving Aditya Birla Group firm Ultratech’s bid for Binani Cement, the NCLAT observed, “The I&B Code aims to balance the interests of all stakeholders and does not maximise value for financial creditors. Therefore, the dues of creditors of operational creditors must get at least similar treatment as compared to the due of financial creditors”.

It also said that the liabilities of all creditors who are not part of the CoC must also be met in the resolution. Ultratech had 100% repayment to financial creditors and operational creditors with interest in its bid for taking over Binani Cement.