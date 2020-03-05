NCLAT asks CCI to investigate charges against Flipkart again

Citing regulatory filings, AIOVA said that respondents ( Flipkart India and Flipkart Internet) have lost what is equivalent to half of the $6.1 billion it raised from investors since inception a decade ago.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to launch a probe against Flipkart on alleged charges of abuse of dominant position, setting aside CCI’s 2018 order absolving the e-commerce firm of the same.

The NCLAT directive follows a plea lodged by the All India Online Vendors’ Association (AIOVA) with the tribunal in January 2019, asking to “set aside” CCI’s impugned order. The NCLAT order comes less than two weeks after Flipkart filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the “operation, effect and implementation” of CCI’s January order (following a plea by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh) asking its director general (DG) to investigate Flipkart’s alleged business practice of deep-discounting, preferential listing of sellers and exclusive pacts.

Though the HC on February 14 had issued an interim stay order against the probe based on rival Amazon’s plea, procedure demanded that Flipkart also file a petition as it is a respondent and party in the matter. AIOVA in its appeal to NCLAT had stated that the CCI order is liable to be quashed as the fair trade regulator “was unjust in ruling out dominance prima facie even after submitting ample evidence to prove otherwise”. The association said that in a series of information filed before the CCI, it established the dependence of sellers on Flipkart — AIOVA said the user reviews and ratings create a “lock-in effect on sellers”. The sellers pay platforms a fee for better placement of their product on the website. In the event the sellers shift to another platform, they have to work from scratch again by investing time and money to move the product at the top of the search bar.

AIOVA in the NCLAT petition said the policy on foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce was formulated by the government because the e-commerce entities were responsible for “disrupting the market through discounts and preferential treatment”. AIOVA said it had also outlined the financial risk and high capital cost involved in the sector—a factor to establish dominance. Citing regulatory filings, AIOVA said that respondents (Flipkart India and Flipkart Internet) have lost what is equivalent to half of the $6.1 billion it raised from investors since inception a decade ago.

AIOVA added the CCI order suffers from “non-application of mind as certain key facts were misconstrued”. The association argued that through its filing before the CCI in July 2018, it brought to the commission’s notice that WS Retail and Tech Connect Retail (sellers on Flipkart) were paying reduced platform fees resulting in foreclosure of competition.

The CCI in its order dated November 6, 2018, stated, “Flipkart India is not dominant in the relevant market of services provided by online marketplace platforms for selling goods in India..therefore the issue of abuse of dominant position does not arise”. No case of contravention of the provisions of section 4 of the Competition Act is made out against Flipkart India (wholesale unit) and Flipkart Internet (marketplace), the CCI had said.