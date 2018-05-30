NCLAT agrees to hear NuMetal, ArcelorMittal pleas on May 30-31

On May 22, the appellate tribunal had ordered that status quo be maintained in the resolution process for Essar Steel and directed that these matters would be heard on a daily basis from July 23.

On the plea of bankrupt Essar Steel’s lenders, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday agreed to hear the cross pleas filed by the two bidders for the firm — Numetal and ArcelorMittal — on May 30 and 31, before it goes for summer vacation from June 1. On May 22, the appellate tribunal had ordered that status quo be maintained in the resolution process for Essar Steel and directed that these matters would be heard on a daily basis from July 23. However, citing losses being incurred every day, the lenders moved the appellate tribunal requesting early hearing on the pleas of the contenders.

In its May 22 order, the NCLAT directed Essar Steel’s lenders, resolution professional and the adjudicating authority not to pass any order including the order of liquidation during the interim, thus putting on hold the debt-ridden firm’s resolution process till further order. The two contenders moved the NCLAT with their multiple appeals, including over eligibility and which bids should be valid — those in the first round or those in the second.

Russia’s VTB Bank-led Numetal moved the NCLAT arguing that the resolution plans submitted in the second round of bidding should be considered and the highest bid be selected. ArcelorMittal, on the other hand, opposed the petition to allow the second round of bids to be opened, and said only the first round of bids should be considered.

The Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in an order on April 19, had said that inviting a second round of bids without offering bidders an opportunity to rectify their bids was “prima facie invalid”. It had directed Essar Steel’s resolution professional Satish Kumar Gupta and the committee of creditors to reconsider the bids in the first round, and granted an additional 30 days for the resolution process. It had suggested that the two bidders be allowed an opportunity to rectify their bids to make them eligible.