 S. Bharathan takes over as Director (Refineries) of HPCL 

S Bharathan on Saturday took over as the new director for refineries at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), the nation’s third-largest oil refining and fuel marketing company.Prior to taking over as Director (Refineries), Bharathan was Executive Director – Refineries Coordination with an additional charge of R&D, a company statement said.

He replaces Vinod S Shenoy, who superannuated on October 31 after being in that position for six years. “Bharathan has wide exposure to the refinery operations of the company and has worked in operations and technical departments of Mumbai and Visakh refinery for over 25 years,” the statement.

He has also worked in the corporate office on margin management and refinery project process for over 4 years. Further, he is also leading HPCL’s Green Research and Development Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last 3 years.

Under him, HPGRDC has reached filing of about 380 patents, the statement added.