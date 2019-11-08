NBFCs to be brought under IBC purview for faster resolution

The notification will allow existing consortium of lenders and the existing resolution professional to take the financial service provider or the NBFC to the NCLT.

By- Sandeep Singh and Sunny Verma

The centre is expected to notify rules under Section 227 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code which will allow the National Company Law Tribunal to order a resolution plan for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) too. At present, under IBC, financial institutions cannot be taken for resolution to NCLT. A source in the government, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express, “The government is working to put in place regulations under the IBC to ensure resolution of stressed NBFCs and HFCs.” Cases including that of DHFL is expected to gather pace once the section and rules are notified.

In the case of DHFL, while most stakeholders agreed for resolution, some bondholders and mutual funds were not in favour and had sought repayment of their full dues and filed cases in courts, sources familiar with the development said.

DHFL, with outstanding loans of around Rs 78,000 crore (as per the debt resolution plan in July 2019), has been facing liquidity pressure since the IL&FS crisis hit the NBFC sector in September 2018. A series of debt defaults by IL&FS had spiraled into a broader liquidity crisis for the markets putting pressure on several NBFCs.

Various stakeholders have been in contention over the payments received from the company. While mutual funds approached the courts to recover their dues, after banks took the bulk of Rs 1,300 crore that the company paid between June and July 2019, the Bombay High Court has restrained Dewan Housing Finance Corporation from making further payments or disbursements to any lender. While bondholders have exposure of around Rs 40,000 crore to DHFL, banks have exposure of around Rs 27,000 crore.

DHFL has been facing stress to honour its debt repayments started selling profitable subsidiaries to raise funds. DHFL and promoter firm Wadhawan Global Capital sold about 80% combined stake in education loan company Avanse Financial Services Ltd to private equity major Warburg Pincus. Wadhawan Global Capital also sold its entire 70% stake in Aadhar Housing Finance to Blackstone. DHFL also exited the affordable housing finance company by selling its entire 9.15% stake.