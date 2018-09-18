NBFCs: IND-AS had limited impact on earnings

While the overall quantum of provisions has remained similar between IGAAP and Ind-AS, the composition of provisions i.e. standard/stage 1-2 provisions and NPL/stage 3 has changed significantly in favour of the former.

Ind-AS had limited impact on networth and earnings of most NBFCs. Unlike general concerns of increased cyclicality under Ind-AS, we don’t expect the next downcycle to be more severe than the last one despite higher stage 1-2 ECL as (i) NBFCs have been highly procyclical under IGAAP as well and (ii) requirement of lower stage 3 ECL than the NPL coverage ratio maintained by NBFCs in the past. In the absence of regulatory directions, we find some disparity in the treatment of a few accounting items, which, we believe, may be sorted over the next few quarters. Focus on reducing stage 1-2 ECL, supported by greater investments in data systems, can reduce collection volatility over the long term.

Key readings from first Ind-AS quarter

Low impact on networth: Most NBFCs reported low impact of transition to Ind-AS on their net worth likely due to

(i) higher NPL coverage or large extra provisions on balance sheet and

(ii) improving credit cycle leading to a decline in provisioning requirements. The key exceptions were Shriram Transport Finance (up 7%), Magma (down 17%) and L&T Finance (down 12%).

Higher stage 1-2 (standard asset) provisions under Ind-AS; stage 3 (NPL) provisions lower: While the overall quantum of provisions has remained similar between IGAAP and Ind-AS, the composition of provisions i.e. standard/stage 1-2 provisions and NPL/stage 3 has changed significantly in favour of the former. Stage 1-2 provisions are about 21-40% of total ECL provisions on balance sheet under Ind-AS; standard asset provisions under IGAAP (akin to stage 1-2 provisions) were much lower at 5-16% of total provisions. On the other hand, provisions/LGD on stage 3 loans are 33-43% as compared to 21-70% NPL coverage under IGAAP.

Ind-AS may not increase procyclicality for NBFCs: While typically earnings under Ind-AS tend to be more procyclical than older accounting norms, we don’t expect a significant difference for NBFCs. This is because NBFCs have already reported high procyclicality over the last few years, making high NPL provisions under IGAAP during the transition to 90 dpd NPLs.

Upfront recognition of loan assignment poses risk: According to Ind-AS, the present value income on loan assignments is recognised upfront in the quarter of the transaction. Under IGAAP, income on such transactions was recognised as and when realised, i.e. throughout the tenure of the loan. This will lead to volatility in quarterly income for NBFCs, making it challenging to forecast. More importantly, such income will need to be reversed (to the extent not realised).

Disparity in accounting treatment makes it challenging to compare: It would be challenging to directly compare financial performance across NBFCs due to disparity in the accounting treatment of several line items and other imponderables, which we believe, may standardise over the next few quarters.

Early days to gauge business impact

Its early days for Ind-AS to affect business strategy and performance but broadly

(i) focus on arresting early bucket (stage 1 and 2 delinquencies) further extending from the tightening 90 dpd NPL norm can reduce long-term volatility in collections, (ii) a data-driven approach in estimating provisions can strengthen credit decision support and (iii) ESOP issuance may be more calibrated.