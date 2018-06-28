NBCC sells 28,000 sq ft office space in South Delhi’s Okhla for Rs 83 crore

The profit margin available to NBCC against this deal will be about Rs 55 crore, it added.

State-owned NBCC today said it has sold nearly 28,000 sq ft office space at Okhla in the national capital to Balmer Lawrie & Co for Rs 83 crore. In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that it has “sold office space measuring 27,769 sq ft at NBCC Centre, Okhla, Phase-1, New Delhi to Balmer Lawrie & Co for a total value of Rs 83.31 crore”. The profit margin available to NBCC against this deal will be about Rs 55 crore, it added.

NBCC (India), a navratna enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, present areas of operations are categorised into three main segments — project management consultancy (PMC), real estate and EPC contracting. With consolidated revenue of Rs 6,401 crore, NBCC has been growing with a consistent upward trajectory of 20 per cent CAGR in the past five years.