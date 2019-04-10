NBCC seeks more time from Jaypee Infra CoC for submitting revises plan

State-run NBCC has sought time till April 25 from the committee of creditors (CoC) of Jaypee Infratech for submitting a revised resolution plan for the debt-laden real estate developer, citing changes in its top leadership, which led to a delay in getting necessary approvals. This is the second extension sought by the infrastructure major. It was to submit the revised plan by March 29, but sought an extension till April 8.

NBCC, in a letter to CoC which was seen by FE, said that its chairman and managing director AK Mittal ceased to hold the position on April 1 and the government subsequently appointed additional secretary in the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Shiv Das Meena, who took over the top job on April 5. “Due to changes in the board of directors, the company is unable to take necessary approvals required for submission of the revised resolution plan and, accordingly, the plan could not be submitted by April 8. You are requested to grant an extension to submit the revised plan up to April 25. Meanwhile, the company has undertaken the process to take all necessary approvals including from the board of directors,” NBCC informed the CoC.

Confirming the development, a senior NBCC official said that the company is interested in submitting the revised plan for Jaypee Infratech and is making its best efforts to ensure timely submission after obtaining the necessary approvals as mandatory for a public sector undertaking. In its resolution plan, NBCC proposed to pay the entire due to the financial creditors initially through an upfront payment of Rs 1,000 crore.

On a later date, it would pay Rs 3,000 crore through a land swap deal and the remaining Rs 5,782 crore by giving lenders 100% stake in the Expressway SPV. It will also infuse Rs 500 crore to complete the pending housing projects. The other resolution applicant, Suraksha ARC, submitted its revised resolution plan on Monday. According to a note prepared by IDBI Bank, Jaypee’s largest lender, the company’s actual value stands at `17,111 crore, while its distress value is pegged at Rs 14,548 crore. JIL has Rs 9,000 crore outstanding to various banks.