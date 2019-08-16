NBCC not to invest any money in Amrapali stalled projects; to work as project management consultant

NBCC’s Executive Director (Finance) Yogesh Sharma said the total estimated investment required is around Rs 8,500 crore.

State-owned NBCC Friday said it will not “invest any money” in completing debt-laden Amrapali’s stalled projects that require a whopping Rs 8,500 crore investment. Last month, the Supreme Court asked the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete pending projects of the Amrapali Group at an 8 per cent commission.

Replying to an investor query regarding balance construction cost for stalled Amrapali projects and how the same will be funded, NBCC’s Executive Director (Finance) Yogesh Sharma said the total estimated investment required is around Rs 8,500 crore.

This amount includes 8 per cent PMC (project management consultancy) margin for the NBCC which has been agreed and ordered by the Supreme Court, he said in an investor call after announcing financial results for the first quarter.

The transcript of the investor call was filed by the NBCC with stock exchanges. “This funding will be arranged, explicitly it has been put in our proposal also and agreed by the Supreme Court that the funding will be arranged by either the Supreme Court through its various mechanism which it is operating through Amrapali group of company and the NBCC will definitely not be investing any money in the construction of the project,” Sharma said. The expected time schedule for the completion of Amrapali projects is around four to five years considering volume of work as well as difficulties of the execution process, he added.