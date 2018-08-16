NBCC gets Rs 250-cr order from SAIL to build super-speciality hospital at Kerala

NBCC will plan and design the building as a ‘Steel Intensive’ structure and execute the works as project management consultant using green and energy-efficient technologies.

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd today said it has bagged Rs 250 crore order from SAIL for the construction of Ispat post-graduate medical institute and super-speciality hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant. The proposed hospital will have 156 beds accommodating super-specialities like cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurology and nephrology, the statement said. The new super-speciality block, 500-seater Auditorium and the medical institute will be spread across 3 lakh sq ft, it added.

NBCC will plan and design the building as a ‘Steel Intensive’ structure and execute the works as project management consultant using green and energy-efficient technologies. The company has three main business segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting.