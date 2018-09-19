NBCC, Construction Skill Development Council to train 20,000 youth in 6 months

Construction sector is the second largest industry in terms of manpower employment and the workforce requirement is around 4 million people per year to sustain the current growth rate.

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an agreement with Construction Skill Development Council to train 20,000 youth in the next six months to promote skill development. “Construction sector is the second largest industry in terms of manpower employment and the workforce requirement is around 4 million people per year to sustain the current growth rate.

There is a requirement for continuous skill up gradation and certification,” NBCC CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal said in a statement. Through the association, NBCC and Construction Skill Development Council of India will work towards empowering the youth with relevant skills in various construction trades to make them employable as part of the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

The Recognition of Prior Learning will benefit workers like masons, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, etc.