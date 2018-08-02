NBCC bags contract to build India Pavilion at Dubai World Expo 2020

“The scope of work of the project includes conceptualisation, design and construction of 4,614 square meters India Pavilion and other utilities,” the firm said in a statement. (Reuters)

Public sector undertaking NBCC has bagged a Rs 400 crore project to construct the India Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo 2020. According to the state-run firm, the contract was awarded by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. “The scope of work of the project includes conceptualisation, design and construction of 4,614 square meters India Pavilion and other utilities,” the firm said in a statement.

“Apart from showcasing India’s path breaking programmes like ‘Make in India’, Smart Cities, ‘Digital India’, the aim of India Pavilion will also be to showcase India’s strength in innovation and start-ups which are pushing the boundaries in high technology areas like artificial intelligence, fin-tech, space and green energy.”

As per the statement, the immense cultural diversity of India will also be on display at the pavilion. The Dubai World Expo 2020, which will remain open for six months, is expected to have footfalls of more than 10 million visitors from 200 countries.