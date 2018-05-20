National Skill Development Mission training over 40 cr people, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Stating that India would soon be a global economic powerhouse and the world would look up to the nation for its needs, Pradhan said the youth of the nation would play a key role in realising this vision. (PTI)

National Skill Development Mission aims at training over 40 crore people in the country in a wide range of skills by 2022, Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the Mission is training people in different skills ranging from industrial welding, industrial electrician to computer data application course, he said at the second foundation day function of the Oil Ministrys Skill Development Institute (SDI) here. With the SDI, Bhubaneswar is doing exceptionally well, Ministry of Petroleum has taken an initiative of setting up several SDIs in different parts of the country – Vizag, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Raebareli, Pradhan said.

He said SDI has acquired 46.172 acres of the 60 acres allotted by the state government at Jatni and is inching towards a mega Model Skill Academy of International Standards to be able to provide skill training to around 50000 youths over the next 10 years in various regular trades related to Hydrocarbons & local industries.

“I am happy to know that reputed employers and recruiters have shown interest and preferring SDI trainees for recruitment as the students who have passed from SDI have proved their merit by being excellent skilled workforce in their organizations. SDI, Bhubaneswar will drive the skill ecosystem of the Eastern India, he said. Stating that India would soon be a global economic powerhouse and the world would look up to the nation for its needs, Pradhan said the youth of the nation would play a key role in realising this vision.

“As we all are aware that India today is one of the youngest nations in the world with more than 62 per cent of the population in the working age group (15-59 years), and more than 54 per cent of population below 25 years of age. This group needs to be targeted and shaped well in order to ensure the nation shapes up well,” said Pradhan.

A special postage stamp coinciding with the foundation day celebrations of SDI pilot campus was also released with brand logo of SDI Bhubaneswar on Konark theme to reflect rich heritage of Odisha. A new LPG mechanic course was also introduced by the Union minister. On the occasion, five students of SDI Bhubaneswar who have won the state-level skill competitions were also felicitated.