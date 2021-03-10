  • MORE MARKET STATS

National logistics policy to be rolled out soon: Official

March 10, 2021 5:57 PM

The government will soon release the national logistics policy that aims to promote seamless movement of goods across the country, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Special Secretary (Logistics), said the policy is in its final stages and has been developed after wide consultations with all central ministries and other stakeholders.

The aim is to reduce the logistics cost from 13 per cent of the country’s GDP at present to 8 per cent in five years, he added.

Agarwal also said a comprehensive institutional framework is being set up to ensure that the goals of the policy are achieved.

A National Logistics Council (NLC), Central Advisory Committee on Logistics (CACL) and an Empowered Group of Secretaries (eGoS) are planned for effective coordination and implementation. For integrated development at the state level, the framework includes a State Logistics Coordination Committee (SLCC).

He said that a National Logistics Law that would provide an agile regulatory environment through a unified legal framework for the “One Nation-One Contract” paradigm has been framed and is under consultation with stakeholders.

