National Investment and Infrastructure Fund in advance talks to buy two road assets of Essel Group

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India’s sovereign wealth fund, is in advance talks with Essel Group to buy its two road assets, sources close to the development told FE. The company had initially submitted binding bids for three road assets, but later retracted to just two assets following disagreement over valuations, sources said.

The build, operate and transfer (BOT) projects are valued between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, and the deal is expected to be completed before February, sources said.

The two projects being evaluated by the NIIF are – Karnataka-based Essel Devanhalli Tollway near the Bengaluru airport and Essel Dichpally Tollway in Telangana. Both these assets were acquired by Essel from Navayuga Engineering. The concession period for the projects will end in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

The third project that the NIIF was initially interested in but later withdrew from was Essel’s Madhya Pradesh-based Western MP Infrastructure & Toll Roads, which has the concession period ending in 2033.

An NIIF spokesperson said, “We do not comment on market speculations.”

A spokesperson of the Essel Group said, “The group cannot share any details due to confidentiality agreements.”

Essel Infraprojects, the infrastructure arm of Essel Group, has 14 road projects in its portfolio, of which six are annuity based. Eight projects are state highways, to be executed under concession agreements with state-owned authorities.

Essel Group is looking for a combined enterprise value of Rs 11,000-12,000 crore for the entire portfolio.