‘National Health Stack’ mulled for healthcare schemes

To be rolled out from August 15, the scheme will provide 10 crore families a free healthcare policy of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The NITI Aayog on Friday launched a strategy and approach paper to build a future-ready digital health system for implementation of the ambitious National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), on the lines of the UPI and GSTN.

Christened ‘National Health Stack (NHS)’, the system is usable by the Centre and the states across public and private sectors and will be able to host digital health records for all citizens by 2022, according to the approach paper.

To be rolled out from August 15, the scheme will provide 10 crore families a free healthcare policy of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The annual cost of the scheme is estimated to be Rs 10,000-12,000 crore, according to the think-tank. The burden is to be shared between the Centre and state governments at a 6:4 ratio.

“Various layers of the National Health Stack will seamlessly link to support national health electronic registries, a coverage and claims platform, a federated personal health records framework, a national health analytics platform as well as other horizontal components,” it said.

The key components of the NHS are national health electronic registries and a coverage and claims platform enabling horizontal and vertical expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Mission (PM-RSSM).

It would also have a federated personal health records framework to solve twin challenges of access to their own health data by patients and availability of health data for medical research which is critical for understanding of human health.