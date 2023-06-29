National fish production for the year 2022-23 is also expected to touch or exceed 174 lakh tonne (provisional figures), an 81% increase when compared to 2013-14. That’s according to the latest release from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. Union minister, Parshottam Rupala said that the sector provides livelihood, employment and entrepreneurship to more than 2.8 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level and several lakhs along the value chain.

During the last 9 years, the annual fish production of India has increased to an all-time record of 162.48 lakh tonne (at the end of 2021-22) from 95.79 lakh tonne (at the end of 2013-14), an increase of 66.69 lakh tonne. India is the 3rd largest fish producing country with around 8% share in global fish production. Globally, India stands 2nd in aquaculture production and is one of the top shrimp producing and exporting nations.

Rupala further said that during last nine years the Government of India has taken transformational initiatives for holistic development of fisheries and aquaculture sector and enhancing incomes of fisher and fish farmers. Union Minister highlighted some of the key initiatives and outcomes as:

He informed that during last 9 years, the Government of India has stepped up investments in fisheries and aquaculture sector. From 2015, the central government has approved or announced cumulative investments to the tune of Rs 38,572 crore. These include:

-Rs 5,000 crore investment under Blue Revolution Scheme

-Rs 7,522 crore Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)

-Rs. 20,050 crore investment under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

-Rs 6,000 crore Sub-scheme under PMMSY, announced in Union Budget 2023-24

The Flagship Scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is under implementation since 2020-21 and it is, by far, the highest ever investment in Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the country. Projects worth of Rs 14,656 crore have been approved under PMMSY during the last three years from 2020-21 to 2022-23 for the States/UTs and other implementing agencies, thus 73% of the envisaged investment has been achieved.

Rupala said that th fish production from inland fisheries and aquaculture increased to 121.12 lakh tonne in 2021-22 from mere 2.18 lakh tonne in 1950-51. The provisional data compiled for 2022-23 also indicated this sub-sector has added at least 10 lakh tonne of fish during the year 2022-23.

Doubling of Seafood Exports

Not just that, even the seafood exports of India have more than doubled since 2013-14. While the seafood exports stood at Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14, the same has increased to Rs. 63,969.14 crore during FY 2022-23 an increase of 111.73% in spite of pandemic imposed challenges in global markets. Today, Indian seafood is exported to 129 countries with largest importer being USA.

Modernising fishing infrastructure

Additionally, the Government is focusing on Fishing Harbours (FHs) and Fish Landing Centres (FLCs) provide safe landing, berthing, loading and unloading facilities for the fishing vessels. Project proposals for construction/modernisation of 13 Fishing Harbours and Fishing Landing Centers under Blue Revolution Scheme at a total project cost of Rs 1423.28 crore have been approved. It also approved construction/expansion of 46 Fishing Harbours and Fishing Landing Centers of total project cost of Rs 5087.97 crore under Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and construction/modernization/maintenance of 48 Fishing Harbours and Fishing Landing Centers under Pradhan Mantri Matysa Sampada Yojana at a total project cost of Rs 2517.04 crore.

The Union Minister informed that under PMMSY, fishers, fish farmers, fish workers and persons directly involved in fisheries related allied activities are provided with accidental insurance cover with the entire premium being shared by centre and state governments. Rs 5 lakh in provided against accidental death or permanent disability, Rs 2.5 lakh for accidental permanent partial disability and Rs 25,000 against hospitalisation. A total of 29.11 lakh fishers have been enrolled during 2021-22 and 33.21 lakh during 2022-23 under this Scheme. Efforts are being made for strengthening fishing cooperatives too. To support this initiative, an outlay of Rs 541.35 crore has been allocated under PMMSY.

The Government has also approved Rs 364 crore for installing satellite-based Vessel Communication and Support System on one lakh fishing vessels for implementation through New Space India, a Central PSU under the Department of Space. The technology, indigenously developed by ISRO will ensure the safety and security of fishermen at sea. The entire cost of this initiative will be borne by the central and state governments, with the devices provided free of cost to the fishermen. This project would be completed in next 18 months.