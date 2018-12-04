Nasty November: 2-wheelers, commercial vehicles follow passenger vehicles in poor show

While despatches of two-wheelers at Hero MotoCorp remained flat, up 0.8% year-on-year, premium bike manufacturer Royal Enfield reported 4.2% year-on-year decline.

Following the lacklustre sale of passenger vehicles, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturers on Monday also reported weak wholesale numbers impacted by low consumer sentiments during November.

The domestic sales for scooters and motorcycle makers were down up to 10% year-on-year due to high insurance costs and liquidity crunch in the financial markets.

“Earlier there used to be a push from the NBFCs in terms of attractive financing schemes, easy approval of loans. It was missing this time around,” said Rakesh Batra, partner, EY.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) reported 9.6% decline in sales during November 2018 as compared to the same month last year. While despatches of two-wheelers at Hero MotoCorp remained flat, up 0.8% year-on-year, premium bike manufacturer Royal Enfield reported 4.2% year-on-year decline.

The exceptions to this trend were Pune-based Bajaj Auto which reported 44.6% year-on-year growth — that came largely on a low base — while TVS delivered 28% year-on-year jump on the back of robust demand for recent launches like premium scooter Ntorq and entry-level motorcycle Radeon. Japanese automaker Suzuki Motorcycle India also posted 24.2% growth in the period under review.

According to a dealers’ body, two-wheeler registrations during the Navratra and 15 days post Dhanteras period were down 14% as compared to same period in 2017.

Top two commercial vehicle manufacturers — Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland — witnessed decline in despatches to dealerships reflecting further crunch in the financial markets.

While CV domestic sales at TML were down over 5% year-on-year, Chennai-based Ashok Leyland reported close to 10% year-on-year decline during November.

The two players command nearly two-third of the domestic market share.

Experts believe the declining trend is likely to continue in the coming months.

“… the financing scenario is expected to get tightened which will adversely impact CV sales in the near-term.

“Icra’s channel check suggest that lending to Small Fleet Operators with relatively weak credit profile would be impacted the most in the near-term,” rating agency Icra noted.

Passenger vehicles sale hit a bump after posting a robust growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal, growing at 20% year-on-year.

But it was followed by a quarter of de-growth in sales. Sales went down 2.71%, 2.46% and 5.61% year-on-year during July, August and September, respectively.

In October, PV sales were marginally up at 1.55% year-on-year while top-4 carmakers reported decline or flattish growth last month.