NASSCOM breaks tradition, scraps annual guidance for IT; releases CEO survey

By: | Published: February 20, 2019 3:53 PM

In a departure from tradition, Nasscom will no longer provide guidance for the IT industry’s growth for FY20.

Indian IT companies, digital transformation, R Chandrashekhar, NASSCOM, IT industryThe guidance is based on past data that is not right metric anymore for the industry, Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM President said.

In a departure from tradition, Nasscom will no longer provide guidance for the IT industry’s growth for FY20. The information technology trade body will not release its guidance even later, Rishad Premji, the chairman of the industry body, told media on the sidelines of a three-day annual summit today. “Rather than collating a number, we feel having a perspective would be better. We are not sharing the number as a philosophical decision,” he added.

The industry faces risks on account of rising protectionism and dearth of talent, he said, adding that global uncertainties revolve around trade wars and surging protectionism.

The guidance is based on past data that is not right metric anymore for the industry, Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM President said. The body is looking at metrics such as digital revenues, mergers and acquisitions, automation, digital skilling, patents, investments made in digital and customer satisfaction, she added.

Also read: Walmart not leaving India! Flipkart parent still optimistic on Indian e-commerce after new FDI rules

However, the industry body, starting this year, has begun with the CEO Survey. Even as there is optimism, majority of industry leaders are cautious in their approach on account of global uncertainties such as Brexit and trade war, the survey said. But, a most of the respondents are confident about the spending on digital despite the global uncertainties.

The major drivers for growth in FY20 are expected to be digitisation in core sectors followed by customer experience, NASSCOM said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NASSCOM breaks tradition, scraps annual guidance for IT; releases CEO survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition