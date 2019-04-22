Nasim Zaidi quits Jet Airways board

Published: April 22, 2019 9:38 AM

Zaidi, the former Chief Election Commissioner and ex- civil aviation secretary, joined the Jet Airways board in August last year.

Nasim Zaidi, Jet Airways, Jet Airways officials, Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways management, tax officials(File photo: Reuters)

Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Monday said its non-executive and non-independent director Nasim Zaidi has quit the board, citing personal reasons and time constraints.

“This is to inform you that Nasim Zaidi has submitted his resignation as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company with effect from April 21 due to personal reasons and constraints of time,” Jet Airways said in an exchange filing.

The airline, which ceased all its operations temporarily last week, is under the management control of State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders following a debt-recast plan approved by its board last month.

