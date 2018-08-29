Narvar raises $30 million in Series C funding led by Accel

Narvar’s platform provides delivery tracking analytics, delivery notifications, returns management, seamless feedback collection and timely customer communications. The company claims to have served nearly 5 billion customer interactions across 38 countries and 50 languages.

Narvar, a post-purchase customer engagement platform, has raised $30 million in Series C funding round led by Accel, according to a company statement.

Accel had led Narvar’s Series A funding round as well. The latest financing takes Narvar’s total fund-raising to $64 million since its inception in 2012.

Narvar was founded in 2012 by Amit Sharma, a retail expert with expertise in omnichannel experiences and supply chain management at Apple, Walmart, and Williams-Sonoma. The company has offices in San Francisco, London, and Bengaluru.

Existing investor Battery Ventures as well as new investors Salesforce Ventures and Scale Venture Partners also took part in the latest funding round. Ryan Sweeney, partner at Accel, will join Narvar’s board.

“We are confident the company will continue to play a key role in shaping the future of online retail experiences and we are looking forward to continuing to support Amit and the rest of the team on this mission,” Sweeney said.

With this new round of funding, Narvar is looking to ramp up product innovation and research and development (R&D) efforts while aggressively hiring to support its growing offices around the world.

“In the last 12 months, Narvar has doubled revenue and employee headcount, deepened its executive bench and added more than 100 brands, including Costco and Lululemon, to its roster of customers.

The company has also expanded its global footprint into APAC and EMEA — opening a London office and making its first leadership hires in Germany,” the company said. In June 2016, the company had announced its Series B funding round worth $22 million which was led by Battery Ventures and supported by Fung Capital, Accel Partners and Freestyle Capital, according to a statement on the company’s website.