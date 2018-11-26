Narvar: Ensuring the perfect delivery

Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO,Narvar

An evolving digital, particularly e-commerce, ecosystem is being driven largely by rising consumer demands with a preference for speedy delivery. As more brands start focusing on online sales and enhancing their omnichannel experience, customer engagement and a smooth delivery service to the customer becomes important. Narvar, a San Francisco and Bangalore based company, focuses on the delivery and post-delivery aspects of e-commerce which a lot of companies have found tricky to navigate.

The company integrates logistics partners on its platform on one end and the retailer on the other end. Narvar with its logistics partners provides shipping, tracking, notification and return services to the retailer and the end-customer. Altogether, it has around 550 courier partners.

“After you are done with discounting and promotions, how do you entice the customers? What else can be done because the product is still the same?,” asks Amit Sharma, founder and CEO, Narvar. Sharma, who founded Narvar in 2012, says retailers, especially those in India, have to provide a simple and comfortable post delivery and shipping experience to remain in the minds of customers. “It’s the whole shopping experience, including delivery which will hold value,” he says.

Narvar has a “plug and play” style business model, where a client can choose a particular service. Being a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) start-up, the client pays an annual subscription fee. Also, the retailer can choose whether it wants to have the option of a text message, email, WhatsApp or phone call to be available to the customer or all of them.

Some of the earliest companies to subscribe to Narvar were US apparel brand Bonobos, online furnisher One Kings Lane and a few others. Today it has around 500 brands and retailers worldwide. The team is around 225 people, mostly in San Francisco, but Sharma says it is going to expand its workforce in Bangalore and Europe.

With many companies in India experimenting with an omnichannel experience, Sharma says it is still in a trial-and-error phase. However, Narvar is looking at the potential opportunities in India. Last year, it acquired Indian logistics company GoPigeon, making its official entry into the Indian market. Narvar has raised around $64 million in four funding rounds, the latest of which was in August 2018, from investors led by venture capital firm Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Scale Venture Partners.