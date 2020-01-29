Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet beholds mix of India’s corporate and cultural identity

Murthy as a mark of respect and humility bent down to touch Ratan Tata’s feet to seek his blessings. (Image: Twitter)

Rarely one sees a moment so iconic in India’s corporate circle that it gets tough to be described with all the vocabulary in the world. However, it was nothing short of overwhelming the packed audience in Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NPCA) when two of India’s entrepreneurial legends and perhaps two biggest faces of India Inc. engaged in an act that reflected India’s cultural ethos. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Tuesday presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. However, what followed after that was mesmerising.

Murthy as a mark of respect and humility bent down to touch Ratan Tata’s feet to seek his blessings. “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” Ratan Tata said on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled,” in the caption. Since then, Twitterati has been in awe of the great moment.

The person who is touching the feet of Ratan Tata is Narayana Murthy, both are are India’s biggest businessmen. They were fierce business rivals in the IT industry. The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring.

Historic Moment..????! It’s true Indian Culture If one is truly humble, one will remain a success always. Legendary businessman, Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet!

