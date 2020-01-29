Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet beholds mix of India’s corporate and cultural identity

By: |
Updated: January 29, 2020 5:53:21 PM

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Tuesday presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.

Murthy as a mark of respect and humility bent down to touch Ratan Tata’s feet to seek his blessings. (Image: Twitter)

Rarely one sees a moment so iconic in India’s corporate circle that it gets tough to be described with all the vocabulary in the world. However, it was nothing short of overwhelming the packed audience in Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NPCA) when two of India’s entrepreneurial legends and perhaps two biggest faces of India Inc. engaged in an act that reflected India’s cultural ethos. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Tuesday presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. However, what followed after that was mesmerising.

Murthy as a mark of respect and humility bent down to touch Ratan Tata’s feet to seek his blessings. “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy,” Ratan Tata said on Instagram, adding, “I am truly humbled,” in the caption. Since then, Twitterati has been in awe of the great moment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet beholds mix of India’s corporate and cultural identity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Artificial Intelligence, blockchain to help address agriculture issues: PM Modi
2WhatsApp may soon roll out dark mode for its iOS users; beta version available to download
3Good news for iPhone users! Now, Apple will not disown your phones, iPads