  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nalco posts over three-fold jump in Q3 profit at Rs 831 crore

Income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,845.25 crore over Rs 2,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Written by PTI
nalco earnings
The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said. (File)

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to Rs 830.67 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,845.25 crore over Rs 2,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company paid final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share amounting to Rs 183.66 crore for 2020-21. With this, the total amount of dividend payout for 2020-21 is Rs 3.50 per equity share — interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and final dividend of Rs 1 per share amounting to Rs 644.27 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.