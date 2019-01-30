NAA holds Patanjali dealer guilty of profiteering, fined with over Rs 6.1 lakh

The dealer has to deposit the amount in the consumer welfare fund as is prescribed in the relevant provision of the GST Act.

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has found a Delhi-based dealer guilty of profiteering on sale of Patanjali Ayurveda products under the GST, and imposed a fine of over `6.1 lakh along with 18% interest. The dealer has to deposit the amount in the consumer welfare fund as is prescribed in the relevant provision of the GST Act.

The report of director general of anti-profiteering (DG-AP) – the investigative arm of the authority – found that the firm had increased the base price of 109 products impacted by rate cuts on November 15, 2017 so that the MRP remained the same as before. This meant that the benefit of the rate cuts was not passed on to the consumers while the firm pocketed extra money from the sale. Of the products sold by the firm, rate cuts came into effect for 154 products from November 15, 2017.

However, it raised the base price on 109 of those items while cutting the same on 32 products.