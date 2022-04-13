Myraah raises $3,50,000 in pre-seed funding for Web 3 platform

Myraah has raised $3,50,000 in pre-seed funding to build a Web 3 platform. The funds will be used to facilitate the adoption of Web 3 for Indian internet users to give them privacy and control over the content. The company aims to onboard 5,00,000 early adopters in the first year.

The funding was led by the CEO & co-founder of Xceedance, entrepreneur and technology enthusiast Arun Balakrishnan, Xcelerator Venture Partners and other angel investors. This fund will help Myraah build a Web 3 platform that allows anyone to create their Web 3 digital identity and manage their digital assets such as files, pictures, music, videos, notes, documents, NFTs, domains and websites.

Web 3 is a new internet architecture, which is serverless, open and built around users’ privacy and ownership. Myraah’s Web 3 platform will allow netizens to establish ownership of content they create on the internet as well as monetize them. The company already has a 70,000-user base to experience the Web 3 platform.

Gaurav Kumar, co-founder & CEO, Myraah, said the advent of Web 3 would usher in a new era for over six hundred million internet users in India. Myraah will offer the Web 3.0 Locker, private and secure storage to store files, pictures, videos and NFTs, Web 3.0 Thoughts which is a private place to store your ideas, thoughts or secrets away from bots, AI or humans and Web 3.0 Website Builder: a no-code tool that enables anyone to create a Web 3 website in just a few clicks, without requiring any IT skills.